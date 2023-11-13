Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 Results Review - Order Win Continues: IDBI Capital

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. execution in H1 FY24 has increased by 10% YoY and Ebitda margin are maintained YoY at 6.2%. Company has commenced execution of competitive bided order and margin in this is better at 6-10% versus the margin it has seen in nomination orders at 6% only.

Order book is moving away from low margin nomination orders and it contributes 48% to its book. Importantly, order win has been consistent for Rail Vikas Nigam and it has received new orders and scope change of Rs 72 billion in Q2 FY24.

Q2 FY24 order book of Rs 673 billion provides revenue visibility (three times trailing twelve months revenue) and Rail Vikas Nigam has reiterated its guidance of order book of Rs 1 trillion in the next couple of quarters.

We have modeled revenue CAGR of 12% over FY23- 25E. We value RVNL on SOTP basis to arrive at target price of Rs 149, in this we value its engineering, procurement and construction business at 20 times FY25E EPS. 'Hold' rating.