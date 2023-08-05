Radico Q1 Results Review - All-Round Beat: Dolat Capital
Stellar growth in Prestige and Above, (Indian made foreign liquor) and non-IMFL business.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Radico Khaitan Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was healthy and significantly ahead of estimates. Revenue/gross profit/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by +25.9/26.1/29.2/8.5% YoY.
Profit after tax trailed Ebitda due to higher depreciation and amortisation and interest costs. Stellar revenue growth of 40.2% YoY in key Prestige and Above segment in Indian-made foreign liquor is the key highlight.
Radico’s FY23-25E is expected to be a strong earnings year (45% compound annual growth rate) driven by-
~12-14% price increase in country liquor,
price increases in IMFL,
strong premiumisation,
capacity expansion of single malt,
benefit from backward integration and,
favorable base.
Recent and upcoming new launches addressing gaps in portfolio to drive growth beyond FY25.
Valuations (60/43 times FY24/25E earnings per share) captures this optimism but as growth pans out, we expect further re-rating.
Driven by plethora of triggers, strong premiumisation and execution, we see limited merit in lower multiples for Radico versus United Spirits Ltd.
We thus increase our multiple from 40 times to 50 times. Maintain 'Buy' with revised target price of Rs 1,640 at 50 times FY25E EPS (earlier Rs 1,305 at 40 times).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.