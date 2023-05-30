Radico Khaitan Q4 Results Review - Painful FY21-23, FY24 To Be Transformational: Dolat Capital
Management expect to achieve mid-teens (~15%) margin in FY24.
Dolat Capital Report
Radico’s (RDCK’s) Q4FY23 revenue was in-line and healthy. GP/EBITDA/APAT were marginally below estimates in tough backdrop of steep RM inflation. Revenue/GP/EBITDA/APAT were +2.4/-2.8/+1.9/-14.7% YoY. Radico ended FY23 with Revenue/GP/EBITDA/APAT of 9.6/1.9/-11.2/-18% YoY.
RDCK registered a healthy 35% earnings CAGR over FY17-21. RDCK geared up well to position itself as premium-branded player with industry leading growth for trailing 6 years. With years of consistent performance & deleveraging, RDCK got re-rated from ~20x to ~35-40x 1-yr fwd P/E. Despite healthy premiumization, led by steep RM inflation, FY21-23 revenue/EBITDA/earnings CAGR is estimated to be +14.5/-6.1/-12.5%.
That said, FY24 is expected to be a strong earnings recovery year driven by (1) ~11-12% price increase in Country Liquor (2) price increases in IMFL (3) strong premiumization (4) capacity expansion of single malts (5) benefit from backward integration and (6) favorable base shall lead to ~45% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E. New product launches addressing gaps in portfolio (deluxe and upper prestige) to drive growth beyond FY25. Valuations (42/34x FY24/25E EPS) partly captures this optimism but as growth pans out, expect further re-rating. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,305 @ 40x FY25E EPS (earlier Rs 1,330 @ 40x).
