Radico Khaitan - Inline, Healthy, Strong Premiumisation At Play: Dolat Capital
Stellar growth in P&A (Indian made foreign liquor) and non-IMFL business
Dolat Capital Report
Radico Khaitan Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 was healthy. Revenue/gross profit/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by +21.5/29.1/34.6/19.4% YoY.
These was led by robust revenue growth in Prestige and Above at +35.6% YoY, non-Indian made foreign liquor +49.1% but off-set partly by decline in Popular of 16.5%. Protit after tax trailed Ebitda due to higher depreciation and amortisation and interest costs.
Radico Khaitan's FY23-26E is expected to be a strong earnings year (~34% compound annual growth rate) driven by-
strong growth in P&A in FY24-26,
volume recovery in Popular in FY25-26,
stabilisation of raw material/softening in FY25-26,
~12-14% price increase coupled with robust volume growth in CL in FY24,
benefit from backward integration and
as financial leverage plays out.
Valuations (63/44/35 times FY24/25/26E earnings per share) captures this optimism but as growth pans out, we expect further re-rating. Driven by plethora of triggers,strong premiumization and execution, reiterate 'Buy' with target price of Rs 1,850 at 50 times FY26E EPS (earlier Rs 1,640 at 50 times FY25E EPS).
