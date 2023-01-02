RACL Geartech - Strong, Profitable Growth Track Record: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
It is one of the leading automotive gear manufacturers in India.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
RACL Geartech Ltd. is one of the leading automotive gear manufacturers in India. It has created a niche market to cater to clients who need an excellent quality product at value based pricing structure and 100% on-time performance.
The company focuses on manufacturing high quality unique products which fetch a higher margin. The company has also made a name in the international market by exporting around 65-70% of its products across developed economies like Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, USA, Austria, Thailand among others.
RACL is catering to the world's top brands like BMW, KTM, Kubota, BRP Rotax, Piaggio and Yamaha to name a few.
The company has also ventured into chassis, suspension and steering components and sub-assemblies for passenger cars and engine gears for heavy commercial vehicles in FY22.
RACL expects share for passenger vehicle/heavy commercial vehicle products to increase from 0/2% currently to 9/8% over the next two years.
