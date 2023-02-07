Quess Corp Q3 Results Review - Weak Macro, Slow Margin Recovery To Hurt FY24: Motilal Oswal
The headcount addition was weak (~1,000 net) as a one-time bench in IT staffing for Q2 FY23 was dissolved in Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Quess Corp Ltd. delivered an in-line performance in Q3 FY23, with 21.2% YoY growth in revenue. The headcount addition was weak (~1,000 net) as a one-time bench in IT staffing for Q2 FY23 was dissolved in Q3 FY23. Ebitda margin at 3.3% showed a slower recovery.
Management indicated a weak macro environment. The demand for IT staffing remains under pressure on slow hiring. While we expect good growth to continue in the global technology services business in FY24 as well, overall revenue growth would ease on account of the normalization in the WFM business amid weakening macro.
We expect FY24/FY25 growth to be 19.7%/20.7%.
Quess Corp's Ebitda margin expanded by 10 bps to 3.3% (below our estimate), primarily due to cuts in selling, general and administrative spending. We expect a slow margin recovery in FY24 due to a continued burn in Foundit (Monster), slow growth amid weak macro hurting its ability to pass on the wage hikes, and a poor FY23 exit.
We expect FY24/ FY25 Ebitda margin of 3.9%/4.4%. Accordingly, we expect a profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 73% over FY23-25E on a low FY23 base (down 27% on poor margin performance).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Intellect Design Q3 Review - GeM Repricing Cause Revenue Miss; Healthy Licences Revives OPM: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.