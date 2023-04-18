QSR Q4 Results Preview - Pressure On Demand, Margin: HDFC Securities
QSR, among the other consumer categories, has seen normalisation relatively late post-Covid particularly dine-in.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Our quick service restaurant universe is expected to see growth weakness as discretionary demand is decelerating. Delivery has been under pressure during the last two-three quarters and we expect a similar trend in Q4 too.
Dine-in has outpaced delivery during the same period and that divergence is expected to sustain in Q4 FY23 also. However, we expect pressure on average daily sales and same-store sales growth for most brands as overall discretionary demand has seen deceleration.
Our checks suggest more demand pressure in tier-II and tier-III cities. QSR companies are committed to aggressively expanding store network; we believe it will sustain in Q4 too.
On a relative basis, we expect better revenue metrics for Westlife Foodworld Ltd. We expect QSR companies under our coverage to report 14% YoY growth in revenues (primarily driven by store addition).
