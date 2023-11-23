QSR Channel Check - Festive Season, World Cup Boost Lower Than Expected: Nirmal Bang
Several stores did not meet their targets for the festive season as the demand environment has not picked up materially.
Nirmal Bang Report
In September 2023 where we highlighted subdued demand trends, we conducted another set of channel checks to gauge the festive season demand.
Sales during Navratri were down. Though there was an increase pre-Diwali sales, there was no material uptick over the last year’s festive season demand as expected earlier.
While there was an uptick of mid-to-high teens on delivery sales on the back of World Cup demand, this was partially offset by lower dine-in sales.
We have a 'Buy' on Westlife Foodworld Ltd. and Accumulate on Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
