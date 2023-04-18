Q4 FY23 Results Preview - Margin Bottomed To Watch For Growth: IDBI Capital

In Q4 FY23, we expect margin to improve QoQ and sector wise, banks to continue to report loan growth and this to support their profitability. Cement and metal is expected to report improved margin on QoQ as energy costs is weakening. In cement, volume growth is expected to be in double digit.

Building construction companies with strong order book is expected to report mid to high teen growth in Q4 FY23.

In IT, we are entering Q4 with expectation of weak commentary due to global scenario and this need to be watched. Our read through across sectors for Q4 FY23 earnings season is as follows:

Banking and Finance: Q4 FY23 is seasonally a strong quarter as credit growth remains strong led by retail and small and medium enterprise portfolio.

Cement: For Q4 FY23, industry Ebitda/tonne is expected to record QoQ improvement due to increase in volumes and lower power and fuel costs. Prices have remained flat QoQ for Q4 FY23. As per core sector data, cement industry volume for Feb-23 is up 7.3% YoY and is better than reported in Jan-23.

Construction: At all India level, road was flat in Q4 FY23 at 4726 km versus 4622 km YoY. In FY23E, awarding decreased 10% YoY to 11500km. Awarding has been better in March 2023 as major construction companies have bagged many orders from MoRTH/ NHAI in last week of March 2023. In the road construction, for Q4 FY23E we expect average revenue (for coverage universe) to increase by 12% YoY and Ebitda to be up 18% YoY.

Metal and Mining: During Q4 FY24, domestic steel prices increased by Rs 3,000/tonne in line with recovery in global steel prices. For steel companies, Q4 FY23 profitability is likely to improve QoQ led by: higher steel prices, higher export realisations and higher volumes. However, higher iron ore and coking coal prices are likely to partially offset the impact of higher steel prices.

IT: Worsening macro conditions and recent banking crisis in U.S. and Europe indicate slowing down of tech spends by enterprises globally. We believe enterprises will shift their focus on cutting cost resulting in higher cost take out deals, vendor consolidation and lower discretionary spend. Banking, financial services and insurance, telecom, retail and hi tech verticals are expected to be the impacted by the slowdown, thus weakening H1 FY24E growth outlook.

Mid-Caps: We expect most of the mid-cap companies under our coverage to report improvement in their top lines on a YoY basis in Q4 FY23 led by volume growth and price hikes. Importantly, we look forward to quantum of margin improvement on a QoQ basis as commodity prices have fallen in the past six months.