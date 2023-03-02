Q3 FY23 Results Review - Worst Is Behind; Expect Broad-Based Growth In FY24: KRChoksey
Companies reported a mixed performance, where bfsi, auto sector reported healthy performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
KRChoksey Research Report
Companies reported a mixed performance, where banking, financial services and insurance, auto sector reported healthy performance, while the consumer sector witnessed improvement in QoQ gross margins due to softening of some commodity prices.
Chemical sector’s performance continued to have an impact due to challenging global environment. Nine months-FY23 has witnessed adverse effect on the margins front which had an impact on the overall earnings (excluding BFSI sector).
Chemical sector has reported mixed bag numbers whereas realisations declined on YoY basis on account of normalisation of raw material prices and other costs.
The overall credit growth remains robust for the banks and non-banking financial companies across all their segments, with healthy expansion in the net interest margins.
Deposits witnessed healthy sequential improvement in growth despite some pressure on the front of the saving account. The overall earnings were strong, led by resilience in the operating performance, and lower credit costs led by stable asset quality.
Life insurers reported a decent performance led by value on new business margin expansion owing to the shift in the underlying products across the companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Q3 FY23 Results Review - Resilient, Margin Expansion Lead To Healthy Double Digit Growth: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.