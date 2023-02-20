Q3 FY23 Results Review - Modest Quarter; Dragged By Global Cyclicals: Motilal Oswal

Corporate earnings for Q3 FY23 were below our expectations led by weak demand environment and macro headwinds, with financials and autos holding the fort once again. Slowdown in consumption is a material concern if trends don’t reverse immediately. Markets are trading flat year-to-date and valuations are in the fair value zone with Nifty trading at ~18 times FY24E earnings per share and thus offering room for modest upside if corporate earnings do not see material downgrades ahead. We prefer banking, financial services and insurance, IT, industrials, auto and cement while we are under weight on energy in our model portfolio.