Q3 FY23 Results Preview - Stem The Game: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
India displayed remarkable resilience and outperformed global markets handsomely despite remaining almost flat (Nifty up 4%) in CY22. Buoyant corporate earnings and the highest ever domestic equity inflows ($32.2 billion) underscored the outperformance. It was a challenging year on macro front with inflation, interest rate hikes and geopolitics driving the narrative considerably. The intent of the global central banks to increase interest rates aggressively to curb inflation and slow down growth seems to have started playing out, as evident in economic growth contraction across countries worldwide. Indian markets also exhibited divergent trends with Nifty Bank Index being up 21% and Nifty IT index being down 26% in CY22.
We expect our universe earnings to rise 8% YoY while Nifty earnings are likely to grow 14% YoY in Q3 FY23. Corporate earnings growth would be led by banking, financial services and insurance, auto and technology. BFSI is expected to drive 114% of incremental YoY earnings growth for our universe in Q3 FY23. Sales and Ebitda of our universe are likely to grow 14% and 8%, while for Nifty, we expect sales and Ebitda to rise 15% and 13%, respectively.
