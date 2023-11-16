Q2 FY24 Results Review - A Broad-Based Beat: Motilal Oswal
BFSI and automobiles drive earnings; Nifty EPS experiences an upward revision
Motilal Oswal Report
The corporate earnings for Q2 FY24 have been marginally above expectations, with the banking, financial services and insurance and automobile sectors driving the overall performance.
The spread of earnings has been satisfactory, with 72% of our coverage universe either meeting or exceeding profit expectations. The margin tailwind will moderate in the second half of FY24 due to the base effect and an increase in certain commodity prices. Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward price/earning ratio of 17.8 times, which is at 12% discount versus its long-period average.
We largely maintain our sectoral allocations and weights, relying on the sectors that have shown growth potential to drive our stock selection framework.
We remain over weight on Financials, Consumption, Industrials, Automobiles and Healthcare; while we maintain our UW stance on Metals, Energy, IT and Utilities, and Neutral outlook on Telecom in our model portfolio.
