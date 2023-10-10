Q2 FY24 Results Preview - Tides of Uncertainty Ahead: Dolat Capital

As we move into the Q2 FY24 result season, key vectors we would want to monitor are-

commentary around demand in the upcoming festive season, rural versus urban - has the gap come down, commentary around raw material prices, global growth and export environment conditions and qualitative takeaways from the earnings calls to determine the further trajectory of earnings.

Largely we believe, optimism is fairly well captured in most sectors. Cautious management commentary and rising global macro-economic uncertainty (in the means of higher USD, bond yields and energy prices) pose threats on the downside for stock prices.

Our coverage universe (177 excluding banking, financial services and insurance and energy) is projected to show revenue growth of 13% YoY for Q2, while operating profits are projected to grow 21% YoY.

The margin tailwinds evident for sectors such as cement, auto and auto ancillary, media, consumer staples.

Q2 will also witness a continued reversal of sales growth leading the operating profit, because of benign raw material prices.

The Q2 net earnings growth estimates, as per our projections, stand at 20% (excluding BFSI and energy).

The leaders here are real estate followed by cement and auto and auto ancillary. The laggards on net earnings for Q2 are agri based, chemicals and retail.

The large cap universe (40 companies, midcap USD 1,037 billion, excluding BFSI and energy) is projected to report top line and operating profit growth of 14% and 20% YoY. Net earnings for the segment estimated to grow at 20%.