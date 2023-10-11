Q2 FY24 Results Preview - Excluding Financials, Topline To Grow 11% YoY: Yes Securities

Topline growth of 11% (excluding financials) is the weakest in the last 12 quarters, impacted by a high base, fall in commodity prices, leading to some degree of tapering in realisation.

The revenue growth is largely driven by sectors like real estate, auto, consumer and capital goods. Conversely, metals is estimated to report a de-growth in topline numbers, while building material will witness a muted growth.

Q2 margins for our coverage universe is likely to touch 18.9%, an improvement of 262 basis points YoY and 63 bps QoQ respectively. This will be the second consecutive quarter of YoY expansion, and the best operational efficiency we have seen in the last six quarters.

Further, 11 out of 13 sectors are likely to witness improvement.

Only asset management companies and IT will miss the expansion by a meagre 87 bps and 4 bps respectively, which conveys that margin contraction is well behind for all the sectors.

Better operational efficiency will drive profit after tax growth by 47% YoY, the best growth seen in last nine quarters.

In the current quarter, telecom sector is likely to turn black (Q2 FY23 reported losses on an aggregate basis). On the negative side, subdued earnings in large sector like IT and fmcg is likely to impact aggregate numbers.