Q2 FY24 Results Preview And Top Stock Picks By IDBI Capital
IDBI Capital Report
Q2 FY24 historically has been soft quarter but is important, as it provides commentary for H2. In general, weakness in commodities in the last 12 months to drive better YoY growth in Ebitda versus revenue in Q2 FY24. Though operational numbers reported by various companies for Q2 FY24 portray mixed set of results.
With banks have reported high teen loan growth, cement reported mid teen volume growth, staple reported low single digit volume increase. IT has reported deal win in the last three-four months which improve revenue visibility for FY25E but need to watch FY24E guidance and Q2 FY24 result.
Our read through across sectors for Q2 FY24 earnings season is as follows:
Banking and Finance:
Margin pressure visible during Q1 FY24, expected to continue in September 2023 quarter led by higher cost of deposits and higher liquidity due to ICRR.
System credit growth remain strong at 15% YoY led by retail and services sector.
As per provisional figures, HDFC Bank (up 5% QoQ), IndusInd Bank Ltd.(up 4.5% QoQ), Federal Bank Ltd. (up 5% QoQ) and various other banks reported strong credit growth. Net interest marins are expected to decline; however need to watch for guidance as cost of funds expected to inch up higher.
Cement:
For Q2 FY24, industry Ebitda is expected to show strong YoY increase and is supported by strong volume and reduction of power and fuel costs. UltraTech Ltd. and Shree Cement Ltd. Ebitda to increase by 55% and 84% YoY respectively. Average cement prices have marginally increased QoQ for Q2 FY24, region wise maximum hike is seen in West and Central.
We have modeled industry volume increase of 16% YoY in Q2FY24, led by ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. due to cross sale. Ultratech Cement Ltd. has already reported 15% volume increase.
Construction:
At all India level, road construction saw 11% YoY decline in Q2 FY24 at 15.6 km per day and awarding in July-23/August-23 was also lower by 33% at 19.2 km / day. As seen in Q1, company wise, road inflow was muted in Q2 FY24 also but inflow from other sectors was strong.
Amongst our coverage only NCC Ltd. has reported growth in inflow in Q2 FY24 and for other its either nil or decline. In building construction, we expect revenue increase of 15%+ YoY, led by PSP Projects Ltd. and NCC.
In the road construction, for Q2 FY24E we expect average revenue (for coverage universe) to increase by 8% YoY and Ebitda to be up 6% YoY.
Metal and Mining:
For steel companies, Q2 FY24 profitability is likely to improve on a QoQ basis as the impact of lower steel prices is likely to be more than offset by fall in coking coal prices; coking coal prices have fallen by 30% in the past six months. Indian hot rolled coil prices decreased by 2.5% QoQ to average Rs 56,377/tonne; although by the end of the quarter it increased to Rs 58,900/tonne.
Deleveraging is likely to continue for most of the steel companies in Q2 FY24 and post results we seek updates on capex to be spent over FY24-25.
IT:
Q2 is seasonally strong quarter; however, current macro conditions are expected to impact revenue growth of IT companies. Although IT companies are witnessing strong deal wins led by cost take out deals, annual contract value is still lower (despite high total contract value) due to longer tenured deals, pricing and transition effect.
For Q2 FY24E, in terms of large caps we expect dollar revenue growth in the range of -0.5%-3.2% and negligible cross currency impact. Among mid-caps we expect -0.1% to +2% QoQ growth. In terms of margins, we expect Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. to report margin decline mainly led by fall in revenues.
Chemical:
We expect subdued financial performance from the specialty chemicals sector in Q2 FY24. Weakness in the agrochemical value chain and strong intensity of Chinese dumping is expected to impact performance. Aggressive Chinese dumping and predatory pricing are imparting further pressure on prices amid a weak demand scenario of earnings.
However we expect the opening up of the agriculture cycle in Q3 FY24 in Latin America and other geographies to provide support to demand.
Also increasing preference for non-Chinese suppliers will also aid demand for Indian players.
Mid-Caps:
We expect most of the mid-cap companies under our coverage to report improvement in their top lines on a YoY basis in Q2 FY24 led by volume growth and price hikes. Importantly, we foresee strong improvements in operating margins as commodity prices have fallen in the past one year and several companies have taken price hikes.
Our top picks
HDFC Bank, SRF, Indian Hotels, PVR Inox, NCC, City Union Bank, Safari Industries, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes, Newgen Software, Rolex Rings
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
