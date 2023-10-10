Q2 FY24 Results Preview And Top Stock Picks By IDBI Capital

Q2 FY24 historically has been soft quarter but is important, as it provides commentary for H2. In general, weakness in commodities in the last 12 months to drive better YoY growth in Ebitda versus revenue in Q2 FY24. Though operational numbers reported by various companies for Q2 FY24 portray mixed set of results.

With banks have reported high teen loan growth, cement reported mid teen volume growth, staple reported low single digit volume increase. IT has reported deal win in the last three-four months which improve revenue visibility for FY25E but need to watch FY24E guidance and Q2 FY24 result.

Our read through across sectors for Q2 FY24 earnings season is as follows: