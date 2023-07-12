Q1 Results Preview - Margin Improvement To Drive Profitability; Demand Commentary Critical: Axis Securities

Q1 FY24 earnings season was marked by a-

strong domestic macroeconomic environment, sequential improvement in high-frequency indicators, cool-off in key commodity prices, easing inflation expectations, and growth challenges in export-oriented demand.

Moreover, domestic-facing sectors are enjoying economic recovery as well. Considering these factors collectively, the Q1 FY24 earnings season is likely to deliver positive surprises on the margins front.

Most of the domestic high-frequency indicators have trended higher during the quarter which is likely to translate into good demand momentum for the domestic corporate segment. Against this backdrop, we believe that sectors such as banks, consumer, industrials, and automobiles are likely to post robust earnings.

On the other hand, export-oriented themes are likely to be proved laggards. Based on our and consensus estimates, we forecast Nifty to deliver revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 6%/17%/24% respectively.

And excluding Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Nifty is expected to report revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 7%/9%/11% respectively.

The Indian economy exhibited remarkable resilience in Q1 FY24 and the Reserve Bank of India governor also highlighted a visible uptick in most of the high-frequency indicators over the quarter.

High-frequency indicators such as goods and services tax collection, purchasing managers' index manufacturing and services, UPI transactions, and e-way bills are pointing upwards on a sequential basis, indicating robust demand in the economy.

Rural demand, too, is recovering and may pick up further in upcoming months on account of better rabi crops realisation, a cool-off in inflationary pressures, and a healthy domestic economic environment.

Keeping this in perspective, we believe the majority of the companies will likely report revenue growth in line with expectations. However, some pressure is likely to be visible on commodity producers as well as on export-oriented sectors.

The commentary on the demand momentum, margin recovery, and pick-up in rural demand will be keenly monitored by the street. Against this backdrop, the market is expected to witness sector and style rotation moving forward.

Currently, we foresee FY24/25 Nifty Earnings at 920/1040 with a growth expectation of 16%/13%. We will revise our estimates post the earnings season.