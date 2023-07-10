Q1 FY24 Results Preview - Markets Scale New Peaks; Valuations Still Reasonable: Motilal Oswal

We expect our coverage companies' earnings to jump 49% YoY while Nifty earnings are likely to grow 25% YoY in Q1 FY24. Earnings growth would be fueled by banking, financial services and insurance and auto sectors while oil and gas sector would report three times surge in profit YoY underpinned by the improvement in marketing margins of the oil marketing companies.

Auto sector’s earnings to surge 11 times YoY during the quarter on a low base. Ex-TAMO, the auto universe is likely to post 59% YoY earnings growth. BFSI earnings are anticipated to remain buoyant with 47% YoY growth for the quarter.

Sales and Ebitda of our universe are likely to grow 1% and 28%, while for Nifty, we expect sales and Ebitda to rise 4% and 17% YoY, respectively. excluding OMC’s, Ebitda for our universe is expected to post 8% YoY growth.

The aggregate performance of our universe is likely to be marred by a sharp drag from metals sector, which is likely to report a 53% YoY earnings decline. Excluding global commodities (i.e. metals and oil and gas), the our universe and Nifty should post 45% and 40% YoY earnings growth, respectively, in Q1 FY24.

Cement and specialty chemicals are expected to report 17% and 10% YoY earnings decline, while healthcare and technology should clock 13% and 16% YoY earnings growth, respectively, for the quarter.

Ebitda margin is projected to expand 80 basis points YoY for our universe (excluding oil and gas and financials) to 19.1%.

The Ebitda margin for Nifty companies, excluding OMC and financials, is likely to expand 110 basis points YoY to 20.8% during the quarter.