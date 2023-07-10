Q1 FY24 Results Preview - Markets Scale New Peaks; Valuations Still Reasonable: Motilal Oswal
BFSI and autos continue to lead the charge; metals remain a drag.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We expect our coverage companies' earnings to jump 49% YoY while Nifty earnings are likely to grow 25% YoY in Q1 FY24. Earnings growth would be fueled by banking, financial services and insurance and auto sectors while oil and gas sector would report three times surge in profit YoY underpinned by the improvement in marketing margins of the oil marketing companies.
Auto sector’s earnings to surge 11 times YoY during the quarter on a low base. Ex-TAMO, the auto universe is likely to post 59% YoY earnings growth. BFSI earnings are anticipated to remain buoyant with 47% YoY growth for the quarter.
Sales and Ebitda of our universe are likely to grow 1% and 28%, while for Nifty, we expect sales and Ebitda to rise 4% and 17% YoY, respectively. excluding OMC’s, Ebitda for our universe is expected to post 8% YoY growth.
The aggregate performance of our universe is likely to be marred by a sharp drag from metals sector, which is likely to report a 53% YoY earnings decline. Excluding global commodities (i.e. metals and oil and gas), the our universe and Nifty should post 45% and 40% YoY earnings growth, respectively, in Q1 FY24.
Cement and specialty chemicals are expected to report 17% and 10% YoY earnings decline, while healthcare and technology should clock 13% and 16% YoY earnings growth, respectively, for the quarter.
Ebitda margin is projected to expand 80 basis points YoY for our universe (excluding oil and gas and financials) to 19.1%.
The Ebitda margin for Nifty companies, excluding OMC and financials, is likely to expand 110 basis points YoY to 20.8% during the quarter.
FY24E earnings highlights:
Our universe is likely to post sales/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 4%/19%/24% YoY. While banking, auto and oil and gas are the key growth drivers with 23%, 64% and 62% YoY earnings growth, respectively, metals will be the prime drag with flat earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.