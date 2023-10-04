PVs, Two-Wheelers Retails Cruising Steady In September; Base To Accelerate Across Segments: ICICI Securities

Domestic two-wheeler retails in September 2023 (1.31 million units) were up ~22% YoY and 5% month-on-month, as low base till Sep-22 is helping the industry report YoY growth.

However, on an absolute-basis, two-wheeler retails continued to be near levels of 1.3 million since June and are expected to pick up in October-November driven by festive season.

Electric-two-wheeler retails were steady, albeit improving every month from June 2023 lows, and were at ~64,000 in Sep-23 versus ~62,000 in Aug-23 and versus highs of ~104,000 in May-23.

Passenger vehicles were at a six-month high at ~0.32 million units, with rising sports utility vehicle volumes amid continued weakness in entry-level hatchback segment.

Internal combustion engine three-wheelers continued to positively surprise with 63% YoY growth at ~53,000 units.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles remained steady in the seasonally weaker period of the year at ~34,000 units. Tractors at ~55,000 units (8% lower YoY) are expected to pick up from Oct-23 with the onset of harvest season.