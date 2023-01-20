PVR Results Review - Q3 Rebounds; Near-Term Uncertainties Remain: ICICI Securities
We believe investor concerns on the business are likely to be completely allayed only when occupancy recovers to pre-Covid levels.
ICICI Securities Report
PVR Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue grew beyond its pre-Covid levels (Q3 FY20) of Rs 9.2 billion, which is positive in our view and underlines sequential improvement from Q2 FY23 lows. However, revenue growth was pricing-mix led.
Average ticket price grew 16% from pre-Covid levels. Occupancy was still 440 basis points below pre-Covid levels.
We believe investor concerns on the business are likely to be completely allayed only when occupancy recovers to pre-Covid levels on a sustainable basis. We think this may be contingent on the success of a big budget movie scheduled to release in Q4 FY23, which could bring back the audience in North India. This is one of the key near-term uncertainties.
