PVR-Inox Q4 Results Review — Lower Occupancy Dents Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Underperformance in movies leads to lower occupancy and margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
PVR-Inox Ltd.'s adjusted Ebitda declined 70% YoY to Rs 108 million as revenue growth of 34% (on low base of omicron-hit Q4 FY22) was offset by high opex, mainly due to lower occupancy (22.2% in Q4 FY23 versus 25.1% in Q4 FY22).
Pro-forma performance versus FY20: Ebitda saw a negative 14% compound annual growth rate due to higher opex as occupancy remained below the pre-Covid level. Revenue was flat as lower occupancy was offset by better average ticket price and footprint adds.
Continued underperformance of Bollywood movies, increased competition from OTT platforms and lower occupancy continue to dent profitability. However, a healthy content pipeline, coupled with expected 150-175 screen additions annually for the combined entity, should aid revival in the coming period.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.