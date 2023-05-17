PVR-Inox Q4 Results Review — Lower Occupancy Dents Profitability: Motilal Oswal

PVR-Inox Ltd.'s adjusted Ebitda declined 70% YoY to Rs 108 million as revenue growth of 34% (on low base of omicron-hit Q4 FY22) was offset by high opex, mainly due to lower occupancy (22.2% in Q4 FY23 versus 25.1% in Q4 FY22).

Pro-forma performance versus FY20: Ebitda saw a negative 14% compound annual growth rate due to higher opex as occupancy remained below the pre-Covid level. Revenue was flat as lower occupancy was offset by better average ticket price and footprint adds.

Continued underperformance of Bollywood movies, increased competition from OTT platforms and lower occupancy continue to dent profitability. However, a healthy content pipeline, coupled with expected 150-175 screen additions annually for the combined entity, should aid revival in the coming period.