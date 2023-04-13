PVR-INOX Q4 Results Preview - Muted; Content Slate For 2023 Looks Good But Needs To Deliver: Nirmal Bang

After a decent Q3 FY23 by both PVR Ltd. and Inox Leisure Ltd., we believe that Q4 FY23 (in its merged avatar) will be a muted quarter from an Ebitda perspective as occupancy was poor due to weak consumer response to content.

However, occupancy was likely higher than the bombed out Q2 FY23 quarter.

On the Hindi language side, only ‘Pathaan’ (which was a blockbuster) really counted. ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ delivered decent numbers. ‘Shehzada’ (Kartik Aryan starrer) and ‘Selfiee’ (Akshay Kumar starrer) were BO disasters.

On the English language front, we had the spillover from ‘Avatar: The way of water’ from Q3 FY23. None of the other Hollywood movies, including ‘Ant-man and the wasp - quantamania’ and ‘John Wick-4’ really scored.

Revenue was also under pressure as multiple regional box office hits like ‘Varisu’, ‘Walter Veerayaa’, ‘Veera SImha Reddy’ and ‘Thunivu’ did not help PVR-INOX much since these were not pan-India hits like ‘KGF-2’ and ‘Kantaara’.

Ebitda is also expected to be muted due to a delayed recovery in advertisement income, which we believe is still at ~60-65% of pre-pandemic levels.

We believe that the combined entity will deliver slightly better than breakeven Ebitda, but show loss at the profit after tax level (pre-Ind Accounting Standard 116 accounting).

While the merger was consummated on February 17, 2023, we believe that the numbers that will be released will be for the merged entity for the full quarter. There will also be some one-time merger related expenses, which will affect overall profitability, which we have not accounted for in our calculation.