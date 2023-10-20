PVR Inox Q2 Results Review - Revival In Hindi Cinema, Mid-Scale Movies Key Positive: IDBI Capital
We expect Q3 and Q4 to be healthy (but lower than Q2) led by better content and festive season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
PVR Inox Ltd. reported strong quarter backed by super hits in hindi, regional and Hollywood. The company has seen revival in mid-scale films which bodes well for longer term growth.
Once the audience starts to come in we believe occupancy can see sustained momentum.
We expect Q3 and Q4 to be healthy (but lower than Q2) led by better content and festive season. In addition, we expect full scale improvement in footfall, advertising revenues and merger benefits to be visible in FY25E.
Hence, we now expect FY25E occupancy at 27% and margins at 19%.
We are revising our margin estimates upwards by 96 basis points in FY25E. As a result, we maintain 'Buy' rating on PVR Inox stock with a revised target price of Rs 2,015 (15 times on FY25E Ebitda).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.