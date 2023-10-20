PVR Inox Q2 Results Review - Best Ever Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher
Average ticket price, spends per head was highest ever at Rs 276/Rs 136 with an occupancy of 32.3%.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
In a blockbuster quarter, PVR Inox Ltd. reported better than expected performance with footfalls of 48.4 million (our estimate: 47 million) and pre-Indian accounting standard Ebitda margin of 21.4% (our estimate: 19.2%). Though ad-revenue recovery is delayed, synergy benefits from the merger have started playing out thereby boosting Ebitda by Rs 1,240 million to Rs1,430 million in H1 FY24.
Following strong performance in Q2 FY24, PVR Inox's balance sheet strength has improved with net debt reduction of Rs 3,276 million and now the company is on track to be free cash flow to the firm positive in FY24E.
While the current quarter performance may be difficult to replicate content pipeline for near term is healthy with movies like Animal, Tiger-3, Dunki, Salaar, and Leo in pipeline.
We expect footfalls of 157 million/172 million with pre-IND AS Ebitda margin of 16.3%/17.6% for FY24E/FY25E respectively.
Retain ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,984 (earlier Rs 1,862) after assigning enterprise value/Ebitda of 14 times (earlier 14.5 times) as we roll-forward to September-25E.
