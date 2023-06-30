PVR Inox - Form Is Temporary; Class Is Permanent, Says ICICI Securities

As cliched as it sounds, we feel the cricket inspired title of the note holds true for PVR Inox Ltd. It is a strong market leader in its category with a history of value creation and a clean record on corporate governance. Further, competitive intensity in the space has reduced materially over the past couple of years.

Given that India’s per capita gross domestic product growth is likely to be sustained over the foreseeable future, we think movie exhibition is likely to benefit as more Indians enter the category of discretionary consumers.

However, the stock has corrected ~35% from its peak over the past year due to rising concerns over content quality and inability of movie exhibitors to get back to pre-Covid occupancy levels.

This has been further exacerbated by a persistent inflationary environment since CY22 which has had a meaningful impact on ad-revenues across the board.

Our analysis indicates that the concerns regarding the impact of digital mediums (‘watching OTT content at home’ substituting ‘going to theatres’) and the ability of Hindi movies to draw audiences into theatres are not warranted.

While Q1 FY24E is likely to be muted from a revenue standpoint, given the subdued performance of ‘Adipurush’, we think some indications of merger synergies such as - improving average ticket price and spends per head for the merged entity - should start flowing through.

We also believe improvement in content quality should start reflecting in higher occupancy levels in theatres from Q2 FY24E as we note a stronger content lineup for the quarter.

At current valuations, we think the stock is a strong 'Buy' with more than 40% upside and a favorable risk-reward skew. We think its rerating will probably require a trigger - such as strong performance from two or more Hindi movies in a quarter or green-shoots such as improvement in advertiser-sentiment.