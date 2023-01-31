Punjab National Bank Q3 Results Review - Modest Quarter; Elevated Opex Drags Earnings: Motilal Oswal
NII grew in Q3, led by loan growth of 3% QoQ and expansion of 19 bps QoQ in domestic margin to 3.3%.
Motilal Oswal Report
Punjab National Bank reported a weak quarter with profit after tax declining 44% YoY to Rs 6.3 billion (56% miss), impacted by higher opex and provisions. However, net interest income grew 18% YoY to Rs 91.8 billion (6% beat) as domestic margins expanded 19 bps QoQ to 3.3%. The bank also benefitted from interest on IT refund of Rs 3.55 billion.
Slippages moderated to Rs 40.7 billion (2.4% annualised). Thus, gross/net non-performing asset ratio improved 72 bps/50 bps QoQ to 9.8%/3.3%, respectively. Provision coverage ratio increased ~220 bps QoQ to 68.5%.
PNB's restructured book moderated to Rs 123 billion (1.5% of loans) in Q3 FY23 versus Rs 139 billion (1.8% of loans) in Q2 FY23. Total special mention account overdue (more than Rs 50 million) too moderated to 0.21% of domestic loans.
We cut our earnings sharply by 39% for FY23, factoring in higher opex and provisions, while we broadly maintain our FY24/25 estimates and project return on asset/return on equity of 0.6%/8.2%, respectively, by FY25E.
