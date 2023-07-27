Punjab National Bank Q1 Review - Asset Quality Ratios Improve, But Elevated Opex Mars Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Guides for sustained asset quality improvement.
Punjab National Bank reported a mixed Q1 FY24, with a 16% miss on profit after tax despite in-line net interest income growth.
Profit after tax at Rs 12.6 billion was hit by high opex. NII was flat QoQ at Rs 95 billion as domestic margin moderated 17 basis points QoQ to 3.2%.
Loan book grew 16% YoY (4% QoQ) to Rs 8.6 trillion, driven by healthy traction in corporate and retail loans.
Conversely, deposits grew 14% YoY (flat QoQ, inline) to Rs 13 trillion, led by 23% YoY (+3% QoQ) growth in term deposits.
Slippages fell QoQ to Rs 24 billion (1.3% annualized).
PNB's gross/net non-performing asset ratios thus improved 100 bp/70 bp QoQ to 7.7%/2.0%. Provision coverage ratio rose 500 bp QoQ to 75.8%.
We raise our profit after tax estimates for FY25E by 6%, and project an return on asset/return on equity of 0.6%/9.4% by FY25.
Maintain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 65.
