Punjab National Bank Q1 Results Review - Loan Growth Picks Up; NIM Moderates As Expected: Nirmal Bang

With a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 15.5%, PNB is in a position to grow its loan book in double digits.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Punjab National Bank’s Q1 FY24 performance was lower than our expectations, with net interest income being in line and pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming in at a variation of 6.6%/(-9.4%) versus our estimates.
Profit after tax grew by 307% YoY, led by strong loan growth of 16.3% YoY, 29 basis points YoY expansion in net interest margin and lower credit cost. The 16 bps QoQ compression in NIM to 3.08% was on expected lines. Opex cost was elevated due to increased staff costs.
With a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 15.5%, PNB is in a position to grow its loan book in double digits. The risk assessment model segment is seeing good traction. With lower credit/deposit ratio of 66.5%, excess statutory liquidity ratio of 6% and better risk density (risk-weighted asset to assets of 45.2%), the bank is in a good position to manage its NIM.
We have raised our earnings estimates by 3.2%/20% for FY24E/FY25E after considering improvement in NIM, cost ratios and credit cost. However, return on asset/return on equity would still remain lower at 0.5%/7.2% for FY25E.
We roll forward our valuation to June 2025E adjusted book value of Rs 94.3, valuing the bank at 0.75 times. We thus derive our target price of Rs 71 (Rs 55 earlier, valued at 0.7 times FY25E), which reflects an upside of 12%. Considering the recent rally in the stock price of PNB and lower return ratios, we maintain an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
