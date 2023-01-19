PSP Projects Q3 Results Review - Strong Order Book With Robust Bid Pipeline: Yes Securities
PSP's Q3 performance was subdued with marginal revenue growth of 2.4% YoY (on account of higher base) however margins were inline.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
PSP Projects Ltd.'s Q3 performance was subdued with marginal revenue growth of 2.4% YoY (on account of higher base) to Rs 5 billion however margins were inline with the consensus.
Company has bagged highest ever order inflow of Rs 32.9 billion till date surpassing FY23E guidance. The entire orderbook of Rs 50.8 billion as on Q3 (excluding Bhiwandi and Pandharpurforming 16% of order book) is under execution.
Current bid pipeline stands at Rs 45 billion, of which 70% orders are from Gujarat and 60% are private. FY24E revenue guidance stands at Rs 26‐27 billion, with margin of 12‐12.5% and an order inflow of Rs 30 billion.
Key positives in PSP Projects are its execution ability with stable cash flow, consistent order win in the building construction segment and lean balance sheet for growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.