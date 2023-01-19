PSP Projects Q3 Results Review - Poor Quarter; Execution To Pick Up From Q4: Dolat Capital
PSP Projects reported result much below estimates except Ebitda margin inline.
Dolat Capital Report
PSP Projects Ltd. reported result much below estimates except Ebitda margin inline. The company posted marginal growth of 2.4% YoY in revenue to Rs 5.0 billion, whereas Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were down by 16.8%/ 24.8% YoY to Rs 616 million/ Rs 353 million in Q3 FY23.
Ebitda margin down 286 basis points YoY to 12.4% primarily due to higher construction expenses and other expenses, which was partially offset by lower raw material cost and employee cost.
PSP Projects won orders worth Rs 18 billion/ Rs 36.4 billion (including level one of Rs 3.5 billion) in FY22/ year-to-date FY23. The current order book of Rs 64.2 billion (Rs 50.8 billion as on Dec-22) provides revenue visibility for 3.7 times trailing twelve months revenue.
PSP Projects has bid pipeline of Rs 45 billion of which 60%/ 25% is from private projects/ Gujarat. We factor our order inflow estimates of Rs 37.9 billion (versus earlier Rs 25 billion)/ Rs 35 billion (versus earlier Rs 30 billion)/ Rs 40 billion (versus earlier Rs 30 billion) for FY23E/ FY24E/ FY25E.
We decrease our revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax estimates by 7.9%/ 6.6%/ 11.1% for FY23E factoring nine months-FY23 numbers. However, we maintain our estimates for FY24E, whereas we increase our revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax estimates by 9.6%/ 9.6%/ 8.4% for FY25E factoring higher order inflow in FY23E/ FY24E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
