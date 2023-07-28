PSP Projects Q1 Results Review - Start The Year On Strong Footing: IDBI Capital

PSP Projects Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 (standalone) profit after tax came 18% higher than our estimate.

On revenue front PSP revenue of Rs 5 billion is up +48%YoY and Ebitda margin trajectory down 96 basis points YoY at 12.7%. Though margin is lower YoY but versus guidance its near to upper range.

PSP has maintained revenue and margin guidance and we see revenue increase of 35% plus in FY24E with stable margin. PSP is eying to increase its total addressable market by bidding for engineering, procurement and construction work of station re-development.

After receiving order inflow in FY23 of Rs 34 billion, it target inflow of Rs 30 billion and in Q1 it has achieved 1/4th of it.

We understand that the bid pipeline of Rs 60 billion and capex upcycle to enable to achieve the target.

We have marginally tweaked margin expectations and re-iterate 'Buy' rating with target price of Rs 849 valued at 12 times FY25E earnings per share (earlier target price Rs 825). Stock catalyst is order inflow.