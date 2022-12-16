PSP Projects - Order Inflow To Beat Guidance: IDBI Capital

We attended PSP Projects Ltd. Investor day which include site visit of Surat Diamond Bourse, interacting with its execution and second level management team.

We understand its second level management team is currently young and grooming under the leadership of its Chairman.

Company has maintained the order inflow guidance at Rs 25 billion for FY23E. But given level-one orders and few orders in advance stage, we see that actual inflow could be Rs 35 billion.

Revenue growth guidance maintained. Execution is picking up post subdued Q2 FY23, implying H2 FY23 YoY revenue growth at 35% plus.