Prudent Corporate Advisory Q2 Results Review - Tailwinds Of AUM Growth Offset Dip In Yields: ICICI Securities

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. has progressed well in terms of assets under management growth aided by mark-to-market, traction in SIP and growth in mutual fund distributors.

AUM/SIP book/MFD count clocked compound annual growth rates of 28%/23%/37% between FY19–FY23 and grew by 23%/15%/5% in H1 FY24. This has led to elevation in distributor rankings.

Possible cost pressure on margins from elevated marketing costs and lower yields due to stoppage of B-30 incentive had led us to downgrade the stock to 'Hold' during Q1 FY24 – we maintain our rating.

Possible upside risks from continued traction in SIP (50% of client base is yet to have a SIP scheme) and spike in insurance cross-sales.

Higher mix of equity within AUM (93.7%) lends higher growth potential for Prudent compared to other asset management companies.

Any MTM fall in AUM pose downside risk.