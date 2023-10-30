Prudent Corporate Advisory Q2 Results Review - Tailwinds Of AUM Growth Offset Dip In Yields: ICICI Securities
Cross-sell optionality intact
ICICI Securities Report
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. has progressed well in terms of assets under management growth aided by mark-to-market, traction in SIP and growth in mutual fund distributors.
AUM/SIP book/MFD count clocked compound annual growth rates of 28%/23%/37% between FY19–FY23 and grew by 23%/15%/5% in H1 FY24. This has led to elevation in distributor rankings.
Possible cost pressure on margins from elevated marketing costs and lower yields due to stoppage of B-30 incentive had led us to downgrade the stock to 'Hold' during Q1 FY24 – we maintain our rating.
Possible upside risks from continued traction in SIP (50% of client base is yet to have a SIP scheme) and spike in insurance cross-sales.
Higher mix of equity within AUM (93.7%) lends higher growth potential for Prudent compared to other asset management companies.
Any MTM fall in AUM pose downside risk.
