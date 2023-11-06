Protean eGov Technologies IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks: Anand Rathi

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering will open on November 6, and the issue closes on Nov 8. The Rs 490.3 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale by existing investors.

Protean eGov Technologies is pioneer and market leader in universal, citizen centric and population scale e-governance solutions has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 752 to Rs 792 per equity share. The minimum bid lot is 18.