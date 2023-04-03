Prince Pipes - Volume Growth To Pick Up; Input Cost Eases, Margins To Normalise Gradually: Geojit
We expect volume growth to pick up, driven by the improvement in demand from the agriculture and construction sectors.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Geojit Research Report
Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of plastic pipes in India, with 5.5% of the overall market share. Products are marketed under the brand names Prince Piping Systems and Trubore.
Nine months-FY23, revenue grew by 11% YoY, led by 21% YoY volume growth. The volume growth was fueled by agriculture and stable plumbing demand as well as channel re-stocking.
Ebitda declined by 63% YoY, largely due to inventory loss and a higher base. But on a sequential basis, Q3 FY23 reported Ebitda margin was at 9.8%, exceeding the 5.1% average for the previous two quarters.
Overall demand environment to remain steady, driven by benign input costs, and healthy demand from the agri and housing segments.
With the exhaustion of high cost inventory, the worst impacts on margins are behind us. We expect margins will gradually improve from hereon.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.