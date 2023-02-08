Prince Pipes Q3 Results Review - Strong Volume, Margin Recovery To Sustain: Systematix

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 profit after tax surpassed our expectations to register strong pipe volumes (up 35% YoY and 14% QoQ, driven by all segments).

Healthy recovery in Ebitda margin (9.8%, -1.8% in Q2) was restricted by continued inventory losses (~4% of revenue, reversible on stable PVC prices).

Net cash was healthy at Rs 1.6 billion on tight working capital management (44 days from 68 days as at end Q2). Management is looking to reduce receivable days to 30 in two-three years, from 48 at the end of Q3. The rebound in the agri segment should prolong for the next few quarters on pent-up demand, while traction in housing is visible for one-two years.

Prince Pipes' remains focused on market-share gains (outpaced industry growth by 2-4%) and value-added products (CPVC, fittings, etc.). Its tie-up with Lubrizol will likely help in driving growth in its project business fast (currently 25% mix).

Product launch in the bathware segment is scheduled in Q4, which should enhance Prince Pipes’ brand visibility and connect with customers.