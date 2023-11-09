Prince Pipes Q2 Results Review - A Stellar Quarter On Key Parameters: IDBI Capital

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 result was beat to our estimates on key parameters. After a subdued performance in Q1 due to lower sales, it reported smart rebound with 8% YoY growth in volume at 41,529 million tonne.

Though net sales realisation is still lower by 4% YoY (+6% QoQ) at Rs 158/Kg, we believe this was majorly owing to earlier high PVC prices. The management sounded optimistic of healthy demand to continue in domestic piping segment.

Prince Pipes’ timely capacity addition, focus on increasing share of value added products in total sales and foray into bathware segment paves the way for sustainable earnings growth in near term.

We have maintained our net sales/profit after tax estimates for FY24E/FY25E.

After sharp run up in stock price, potential upside is capped from current level. We downgrade the stock to 'Hold' with a target price of Rs798 (unchanged), assigning 35 times price-to-earnings ratio on FY25E.