Prince Pipes Q2 Results Review - A Stellar Quarter On Key Parameters: IDBI Capital
The management sounded optimistic of healthy demand to continue in domestic piping segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 result was beat to our estimates on key parameters. After a subdued performance in Q1 due to lower sales, it reported smart rebound with 8% YoY growth in volume at 41,529 million tonne.
Though net sales realisation is still lower by 4% YoY (+6% QoQ) at Rs 158/Kg, we believe this was majorly owing to earlier high PVC prices. The management sounded optimistic of healthy demand to continue in domestic piping segment.
Prince Pipes’ timely capacity addition, focus on increasing share of value added products in total sales and foray into bathware segment paves the way for sustainable earnings growth in near term.
We have maintained our net sales/profit after tax estimates for FY24E/FY25E.
After sharp run up in stock price, potential upside is capped from current level. We downgrade the stock to 'Hold' with a target price of Rs798 (unchanged), assigning 35 times price-to-earnings ratio on FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Apollo Tyres Q2 Results Review - Focused On Bottom Line; Upgrade To 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.