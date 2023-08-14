Prince Pipes Q1 Results Review - Positive Volume Surprise, Margins To Improve From Q2: ICICI Securities
Profitability impacted by inventory loss, adverse product mix.
ICICI Securities Report
Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 pipe volume growth of 18.9% YoY (four-year compound annual growth rate of 2.3%), while revenue fell 8.4% YoY due to realisation decline of 22.9% YoY.
Ebitda/kg declined 13.1% YoY to Rs 12.2/kg (-63.6% QoQ) due to adverse product mix (higher agri pipe sales that have lower margins), lower fitting-to-pipe ratio due to ERP issues and inventory loss of ~Rs 100 million (adjusted Ebitda/kg of ~Rs 15/kg).
Prince Pipes' management stated demand in July 2023, too, has been healthy as PVC prices have started increasing leading to restocking. It has guided for double digit pipe volume growth (driven by healthy real estate demand) and operating margin of 12-14% in the medium term.
We largely maintain estimates and 'Add' rating on the stock with a olled over September-24E target price of Rs 749 (earlier: Rs 703).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
