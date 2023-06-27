Prince Pipes - Foray Into Bathware To Strengthen Consumer Connect: Systematix

We hosted the management of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. to gain insights into the company’s near-to-long-term growth outlook in its existing pipes business, in addition to its recent foray into the bathware business.

Management sounded bullish, on healthy double-digit growth in pipe volumes across the agri, plumbing and infra segments. However, Q1 performance will be materially impacted due to enterprise resource planning transition.

The company expects bathware to breakeven in ~1.5 years and believe this foray portends a long-term positive that could enhance Prince Pipes’ brand visibility and direct connect with end consumers.

We remain positive on the plastic pipes sector with Prince Pipes as our preferred pick.