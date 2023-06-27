Prince Pipes - Foray Into Bathware To Strengthen Consumer Connect: Systematix
We remain positive on the plastic pipes sector with Prince Pipes as our preferred pick.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
We hosted the management of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. to gain insights into the company’s near-to-long-term growth outlook in its existing pipes business, in addition to its recent foray into the bathware business.
Management sounded bullish, on healthy double-digit growth in pipe volumes across the agri, plumbing and infra segments. However, Q1 performance will be materially impacted due to enterprise resource planning transition.
The company expects bathware to breakeven in ~1.5 years and believe this foray portends a long-term positive that could enhance Prince Pipes’ brand visibility and direct connect with end consumers.
We remain positive on the plastic pipes sector with Prince Pipes as our preferred pick.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.