Prince Pipes - Demand Trends Remain Healthy: ICICI Securities

We recently interacted with the management of Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. and learnt inter alia that demand in the ongoing quarter (Q1 FY24) is healthy across the segments, i.e. plumbing, agriculture and infrastructure.

Plumbing demand is strong as the housing market continues to do well, whereas agriculture demand has picked up due to lower PVC resin prices. Demand for agri pipes (~30-35% of Prince Pipes revenue) has revived after ~three years as this market is highly price-sensitive (demand growth now is being aided by the currently low PVC prices).

Prince Pipes management believes pipe volumes can sustainably grow in double-digits over the next two-three years driven by uptick in housing and demand from the agriculture market.

Management cautioned of a tepid Q1 FY24 for Prince Pipes as the company has migrated to a global ERP system from a legacy system (the new system had a few teething issues and has thus affected sales in Q1).

However, they have guided for ~12-15% volume growth in the remaining nine months-FY24 as all ERP-related issues are likely to be resolved in Q1.

Management has guided for 13-15% operating margins to be sustainable in pipe business over the longer term.

Company indicated that its working capital remains under control and that it targets to improve it further over the next few years (primarily through reducing debtor days). Prince Pipes has announced its foray into bathware and plans to roll out products for this segment in June 2023 (it will use the outsourcing model in its stronghold markets of northern and western India).