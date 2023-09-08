BQPrimeResearch ReportsPrince Pipes - Business Back To Normal; Outlook Healthy: HDFC Securities
Prince Pipes - Business Back To Normal; Outlook Healthy: HDFC Securities

Margin to normalise Q2 FY24 onwards.

08 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pvc pipes. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Pvc pipes. (Source: freepik)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

We estimate Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will deliver 11% plumbing volume compound annual growth rate during FY23-26E. Riding on its improving product mix and strong distribution, we model in healthy unit Ebitda of Rs 20-23/kg.

Thus, we estimate revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax CAGRs of 9/25/34% respectively.

We estimate Prince Pipes' balance sheet will remain net cash positive despite the planned eastern expansion.

Subsequently, we estimate return on capital employed (pre-tax) will rebound to 20% in FY25/26E.

We broadly maintain our FY24/25 estimates. We have introduced FY26 estimates and rolled forward our valuation to 30 times Sep-25E price-to-earning versus March-25 earlier.

We maintain our 'Add' rating with a revised target price Rs 745/share.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities Prince Pipes - Update.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today's latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime.
