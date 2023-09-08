Prince Pipes - Business Back To Normal; Outlook Healthy: HDFC Securities
Margin to normalise Q2 FY24 onwards.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We estimate Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will deliver 11% plumbing volume compound annual growth rate during FY23-26E. Riding on its improving product mix and strong distribution, we model in healthy unit Ebitda of Rs 20-23/kg.
Thus, we estimate revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax CAGRs of 9/25/34% respectively.
We estimate Prince Pipes' balance sheet will remain net cash positive despite the planned eastern expansion.
Subsequently, we estimate return on capital employed (pre-tax) will rebound to 20% in FY25/26E.
We broadly maintain our FY24/25 estimates. We have introduced FY26 estimates and rolled forward our valuation to 30 times Sep-25E price-to-earning versus March-25 earlier.
We maintain our 'Add' rating with a revised target price Rs 745/share.
