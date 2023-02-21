Pricol - Minda Buys Stake From Open Market, Reaffirms Our Thesis Of Healthy Capabilities: ICICI Direct

Minda Corporation Ltd. on Friday, February 17, 2023 acquired 1.91 crore shares of Pricol Ltd. representing 15.7% of total paid-up capital for ~Rs 400 crore (~Rs 209 per share) from open market saying it was a financial investment.

We believe this transaction by Minda Corp in the secondary market has some strategic intent, which the acquirer has not yet clearly spelled out. Promoters at Pricol, however, have time and again conveyed their full support to the company with no intention to cede control or sell a stake.

Further developments in this space are awaited. However, it does clearly demonstrate the future content rise potential in digital instrument cluster space of which Pricol is a prominent player with proven technological capabilities, new tie-ups as well as customer relationships.

Key triggers for future price performance: