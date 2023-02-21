Pricol - Minda Buys Stake From Open Market, Reaffirms Our Thesis Of Healthy Capabilities: ICICI Direct
This transaction by Minda in the secondary market has some strategic intent, which the acquirer has not yet clearly spelled out.
ICICI Direct Report
Minda Corporation Ltd. on Friday, February 17, 2023 acquired 1.91 crore shares of Pricol Ltd. representing 15.7% of total paid-up capital for ~Rs 400 crore (~Rs 209 per share) from open market saying it was a financial investment.
We believe this transaction by Minda Corp in the secondary market has some strategic intent, which the acquirer has not yet clearly spelled out. Promoters at Pricol, however, have time and again conveyed their full support to the company with no intention to cede control or sell a stake.
Further developments in this space are awaited. However, it does clearly demonstrate the future content rise potential in digital instrument cluster space of which Pricol is a prominent player with proven technological capabilities, new tie-ups as well as customer relationships.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Consistent focus on de-leveraging of balance sheet amid calibrated capex spends.
Growing presence in passenger vehicle space with healthy wallet share at Tata Motors Ltd.
With innovative product launches, customer wins and tech tie-ups; sales, profit after tax are expected to grow at 18.8%, 44.5% copound annual growth rate, respectively, over FY22- 25E. Margins are seen improving to 12.2% by FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Minda Corp - Acquires Stake In Pricol As Financial Investment, Strategic Intent Not Dispelled: ICICI Direct
