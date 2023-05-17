Pricol — Healthy Q4 Performance, Growth To Accelerate: ICICI Direct
Consistent focus on de-leveraging of balance sheet amid calibrated capex spends.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Pricol Ltd. posted a healthy set of Q4 FY23 numbers.
Total operating income came in at Rs 523.5 crore up 10.4% QoQ. Ebitda came in at Rs 61.4 crore with margins at 11.7%, up 90 basis points QoQ. Consequently, profit after tax came in at Rs 29.8 crore, up 11.2% QoQ.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Display of futuristic products like HUD, E-Cockpit, TFT smart clusters, electric tilt cabin system in recent Auto Expo 2023. Growing presence in passenger vehicle space with clients like Tata Motors Ltd., Citroen, etc. Work in progress with 22 electric vehicle players (including big and small) for instrument clusters.
New product launch to help booster sales, profit after tax to grow at 23%, 24% compound annual growth rate, respectively, in FY23-25E. Margins seen improving to 12.5% by FY25E.
Ambitious aimed topline of Rs 4,000 crore with planned capex of Rs 600 crore in coming seven to eight quarters of which ~Rs 200 crore for inorganic capex to diversify into industrial clusters to de-risk from cyclical auto business.
Recent technology tie-ups for battery management system with BMS powersafe and launch of cloud services with SIBROS in FY24E.
Consistent focus on de-leveraging of balance sheet amid calibrated capex spends.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Advanced Enzyme Q4 Review — Margin Expansion Dependent On U.S. Business Recovery: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.