Prestige Estates - Surpassing Growth Expectations; Reiterate 'Buy': Motilal Oswal
Targeting Rs 200 billion pre-sales in FY24 versus initial guidance of Rs 160 billion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
At the beginning of CY23, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. was identified as our top pick for the year due to its robust launch pipeline, ensuring a significant expansion in the residential business. This not only offered visibility for growth but also alleviated concerns regarding leverage.
Prestige Estates' pre-sales grew ~25% YoY in FY23 on a higher base and followed it up with another strong performance in H1 FY24 with bookings of Rs 110 billion.
Management now aims to achieve pre-sales of Rs 200 billion in FY24 and seems on track to achieve its presales target of Rs 250 billion by FY26.
The stock has outperformed its peers and realty index with 53% year-to-date return.
While net debt has increased by Rs 25 billion since September 2022 to Rs 65 billion as of June 2023, driven by aggressive business development initiatives, the scale up in the residential segment will limit the rise in leverage, ensuring it remains at comfortable levels.
We expect net debt to peak out at Rs 90 billion in FY25. We increase our target price to Rs 900 and reiterate our 'Buy' rating.
Key downside risks to our target price include-
a slowdown in residential absorption,
inability to sign business development deals, and
execution delays in certain key commercial projects.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.