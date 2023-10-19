Prestige Estates - Surpassing Growth Expectations; Reiterate 'Buy': Motilal Oswal

At the beginning of CY23, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. was identified as our top pick for the year due to its robust launch pipeline, ensuring a significant expansion in the residential business. This not only offered visibility for growth but also alleviated concerns regarding leverage.

Prestige Estates' pre-sales grew ~25% YoY in FY23 on a higher base and followed it up with another strong performance in H1 FY24 with bookings of Rs 110 billion.

Management now aims to achieve pre-sales of Rs 200 billion in FY24 and seems on track to achieve its presales target of Rs 250 billion by FY26.

The stock has outperformed its peers and realty index with 53% year-to-date return.

While net debt has increased by Rs 25 billion since September 2022 to Rs 65 billion as of June 2023, driven by aggressive business development initiatives, the scale up in the residential segment will limit the rise in leverage, ensuring it remains at comfortable levels.

We expect net debt to peak out at Rs 90 billion in FY25. We increase our target price to Rs 900 and reiterate our 'Buy' rating.

Key downside risks to our target price include-