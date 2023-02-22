Prestige Estates - Roadmap Set For Doubling Presales By FY26: Dolat Capital

We attended Prestige Estate Projects Ltd.'s analyst meet at its flagship offering ‘The Prestige City’ in Mumbai (Mulund). Key takeaways are-

Residential: FY26 presales target set at Rs 250 billion aided by new micro market addition in existing cities along with expansion into new cities (Pune). We note that the implied market share ranges between 3-6% for set presales targets for markets (excluding Bengaluru and Chennai) by the developer.

Annuity: Confident of achieving healthy occupancy within one year of following completion of office assets across markets. Aims to garner 20% absorption market share in Bengaluru office market given its planned supply of 24 million square feet. No plans of bringing more office supply in Mumbai versus the already planned 6.6 msf (leasable area).

New segments: looking to add warehousing assets in order to lock-in land for future potential. Notably one asset is currently operational. On the datacenter front, the developer is looking at a build to suit strategy.

Leverage: peak gearing is projected at 0.64 times in FY26 and has offsets coming from potential strata sales in office portfolio along with access to signed alternative investment funds amounting to Rs 65 billion.