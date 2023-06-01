Prestige Estates Q4 Results Review - Strong Operational Performance Aided By Mumbai Foray: Motilal Oswal

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. reported yet another strong quarter with presales of Rs 39 billion, up 19% YoY and 31% above our estimate. The growth was driven by increased contribution from Mumbai and Hyderabad, each accounting for Rs 10 billion of pre-sales in Q4 FY23, driven by launches.

Prestige Estates launched 5.2 million square feet of projects (of which, 3.3 msf in Hyderabad) and released two more towers at The Prestige City, Mumbai. Sales volume declined 18% YoY to 4 msf; however, blended realisations were up 45% YoY, due to higher Mumbai Metropolitan Region mix.

For FY23, Prestige Estates clocked bookings of Rs 129 billion (up 25% YoY), surpassing the company’s guidance of Rs 120 billion. Sales volumes were flat YoY at 15 msf, while realisation improved 25% YoY. Bengaluru contributed ~60% of sales, followed by Mumbai (21%) and Hyderabad (14%).

The company launched 16.5 msf of residential projects in FY23 and intends to launch at least the first phase of all the projects in the 76 msf pipeline with a saleable area of 21 msf and has guided for Rs150 billion of pre-sales in FY24, up 21% YoY.