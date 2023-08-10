Prestige Estates Q1 Results Review - Scaling New Highs: Dolat Capital
Balance sheet leverage building-up but levers in place to keep a check. Reiterate 'Buy'.
Dolat Capital Report
Prestige Estate Projects Ltd.'s presales came-in at Rs 39 billion; up 30% YoY and flat QoQ. This was aided by one new project launch in Bengaluru (Lavender fields; saleable area: 3.12 million square feet), whereby, the developer achieved more than 85% sales to launch ratio amounting to more than Rs 20 billion in presales.
Share of Mumbai in overall presales mix came-in at ~15% (Rs 6 billion). The share is set to increase with two major high value South Mumbai projects in the launch pipeline - Ocean Towers (1.6 sf) and Nautilus (0.9 msf). Collections growth is mirroring presales; up 28% YoY and flat QoQ.
Prestige Estate's net debt increased 16% QoQ on account of rising land investments (1.6 times of net operating cash flow) resulting in net debt/Ebitda increasing 750 bps QoQ to 63%.
We note that multiple levers are in place to address any leverage concerns including-
industry leading execution - project completions for the quarter running at 5.9 msf (FY23: ~16 msf,
diversification with scale outside South region along with dominant position in Bengaluru underpins strong earnings growth trajectory and
option of stake sale or strata sale of a commercial asset.
