Prestige Estates - Pursuing Growth In All Segments: Motilal Oswal

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. hosted an analyst meet on Feb 21 to share an outlook on its residential, commercial and retail segments. Below are the key takeaways-

Prestige Estate reported sales bookings of Rs 90 billion in nine months-FY23 and expects to end the year with pre-sales of over Rs 120 billion on the back of 10 million square feet of new project launches in Q4 FY23.

Further, by FY26, the company targets to double new bookings in the residential segment to Rs 250 billion, with a contribution of Rs 150 billion coming from non-Bengaluru markets. While it already has presence in Mumbai and Hyderabad, it is scouting for new opportunities in NCR and Pune.

In Mumbai, Prestige Estate currently has five projects in the residential segment and is evaluating four more opportunities in the city.

By FY26, Prestige Estate aspires to generate Rs 100 billion in pre-sales from Bengaluru, Rs 50 billion from Mumbai, Rs 25 billion from Hyderabad, Rs 15 billion from NCR and Pune, and Rs 15 billion each from Chennai and other southern markets.