Prestige Estates Projects - Record Year, New Launches Key To Achieving Growth Ambitions: ICICI Securities
Targeting to double annual sales bookings to Rs 250 billion over FY23-26E.
ICICI Securities Report
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. clocked record FY23 gross sales bookings of Rs 129 billion (up 25% YoY) and gross collections of Rs 98 billion (up 31% YoY) led by new residential launches of 16.5 million square feet with the Mumbai market contributing Rs 27 billion or 21% of FY23 gross sales bookings.
With a residential launch pipeline of 65msf over FY24-25E, the company aspires to-
double its annual residential sales bookings to Rs 250 billion by FY26E from ~Rs 129 billion in FY23 led by expansion in Mumbai, National Capital Region and Pune markets,
incremental rental income of Rs 25.5 billion from offices/malls by FY28E which would require Rs 159 billion of capex,
company plans to utilise 40% of its annual residential operating surplus to fund capex and expects peak net debt to rise to Rs 110-120 billion by FY28E versus Rs 47 billion as of March 23E.
In our view, while the company’s aspirations to grow its residential and annuity business is laudable, Prestige Estate’s ability to achieve significant pre-leasing in ongoing/upcoming annuity assets along with strata sales will be the key monitorable in order to keep overall debt levels in check.
