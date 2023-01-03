Prestige Estates Projects - 2023 To Be A Defining Year: Motilal Oswal

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. stock has not seen any major re-rating despite continued strong performance in its residential business. In our opinion, this is likely due to concerns over leverage given a heavy capex cycle ahead of us.

We expect CY23 to be a defining year for Prestige Estates Projects as it looks to grow its pre-sales on a strong base, provide growth visibility, and allay concerns of rise in leverage beyond a comfortable level.

Prestige Estates Projects' 25 million square feet launch pipeline (over 12 months) and strong business development plans will provide clarity on further scale-up in residential business and robust cash flow generation.

While Prestige Estates Projects continues its aggressive stance on commercial strategy, a large part of its capex is likely to be funded from internal accruals, capping the net debt at not more than 0.5- 0.6 times of equity.